Smitty Smith, the force behind FunPlacesToFly.com, recently posted a video shot at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 that features warbirds, including a C-47, T-6, a Huey, P-51, B-24, B-25, B-29, A-26, Zero, BT-15 and an F4U. It’s an entertaining five minutes for warbird lovers.