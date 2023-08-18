General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

iFly update includes integration with Avidyne

By · · Leave a Comment

Adventure Pilot has updated its iFly electronic flight bag, with several new features, including the ability to integrate with Avidyne’s advanced flight displays, according to company officials.

iFly EFB 12.2 allows pilots to share flight plans to and from Avidyne systems directly from their iFly EFB app, “streamlining the flight preparation process and ensuring data consistency between avionics systems,” company officials said.

In addition, WAAS GPS, ADS-B, and AHRS data streams from the Avidyne system, “automatically and seamlessly enhancing the situational awareness and capabilities of the iFly EFB app,” they said.

iFly EFB 12.2 is now available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

For more information: iFlyEFB.com, Avidyne.com.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.