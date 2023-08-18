iFly update includes integration with Avidyne

Adventure Pilot has updated its iFly electronic flight bag, with several new features, including the ability to integrate with Avidyne’s advanced flight displays, according to company officials.

iFly EFB 12.2 allows pilots to share flight plans to and from Avidyne systems directly from their iFly EFB app, “streamlining the flight preparation process and ensuring data consistency between avionics systems,” company officials said.

In addition, WAAS GPS, ADS-B, and AHRS data streams from the Avidyne system, “automatically and seamlessly enhancing the situational awareness and capabilities of the iFly EFB app,” they said.

iFly EFB 12.2 is now available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

For more information: iFlyEFB.com, Avidyne.com.

