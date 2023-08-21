Sporty’s has introduced a new Metal Bi-Fold Lap Desk that company officials say is more than a kneeboard.

The lap desk features two 9 inch x 8 inch panels that fold flat to provide “a sturdy surface for charts, notepads, checklists, or even electronic devices,” Sporty’s officials say.

The desk measures 16 inches x 9 inches when unfolded and features a permanently mounted placard “loaded with information including light gun signals, ICAO alphabet, flight plan sequence, mandatory reporting points, transponder codes, cruising altitudes, and more,” company officials said.

Price: $22.95.

For more information: Sportys.com