Story time at the airport

What a cool idea: Invite kids and their parents to the airport for story time and a chance to see airplanes…all at the same time.

That’s exactly what’s happening at Tulsa International Airport (KTUL) in Oklahoma.

The airport has partnered with the Tulsa City-County Library to host story time at the airport.

The first story time was held Aug. 17, 2023, according to airport officials.

“The new monthly event series invites children and their parents to come to the airport to hear an aviation or travel themed story, which is led by library staff,” airport officials reported.

Story time is free to attend and parents even get to park in the airport’s parking garage for free.

“We believe that by hosting these events at the airport it will connect children with aviation and hopefully ignite a spark that they will carry with them when they start thinking about their future careers,” said Stephanie Chester, marketing manager at Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

She noted the story times focus on aviation stories and themes.

“That way the young readers can connect with aviation in a different way, hopefully sparking an interest at a young age,” she said.

Story times are held at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the airport.

No RSVP is necessary and all ages are welcome. If you are coming for story time, park in parking garage, take the elevator or stairs to the second level, and walk across the street to Schwab Hall.

For more information: FlyTulsa.com

