EAA reveals Class of 2023

The Experimental Aircraft Association has revealed the 2023 inductees into the Sport Aviation Halls of Fame:

EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame : Neal Loving (posthumous), a pioneer Black aviator, aircraft designer, homebuilder, and aerospace engineer known for designing the WR-1 midget racer, also known as “Loving’s Love”

International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame : Lew Shattuck, 1978 IAC National Champion in the Unlimited category, flew in regional and national competitions until the age of 85

Warbirds of America Hall of Fame : Charles "Chuck" Greenhill (posthumous), famed restorer of warbird aircraft, including the only surviving Grumman J2F-4 Duck from the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor

Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame : John Parish Sr., co-founder of the Beechcraft Heritage Museum

EAA Ultralights Hall of Fame: Paul Mather, president of M-Squared Aircraft, creators of the Breese X/L ultralight vehicle

The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame were established to honor the outstanding achievements of men and women in aviation who share the spirit of EAA and its community. Those inducted into the halls of fame are selected by their peers for myriad contributions made to their respective areas of aviation.

EAA will honor the new inductees at a dinner ceremony on Nov. 9, 2023, in the Eagle Hangar of the EAA Aviation Museum.

More information on each inductee can be found at EAA.org/HallofFame