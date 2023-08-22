ForeFlight CEO wins Armstrong Award

The National Aviation Hall of Fame will present the 2023 Armstrong Award to Tyson Weihs, co-founder and CEO of ForeFlight.

“This award publicly acknowledges Tyson’s dedication to leadership in promoting aviation and the values of innovation, integrity, and service,” said NAHF President and CEO Aimee Maruyama. “Tyson’s story is an inspiration for future generations of aviation innovators and entrepreneurs.”

“Not only has Tyson left an indelible mark on aviation by co-founding ForeFlight,” said NAHF Chair Jim Cooling, “he is also a valuable member of the aviation community, giving generously with his leadership, time, and expertise to support numerous aviation organizations.”

“Receiving the Armstrong Award is deeply humbling,” said Weihs. “I am truly honored to be part of the distinguished legacy of aviation, and I believe this award underscores the limitless possibilities that aviation holds for those who dare to dream and push boundaries.”

Weihs will receive the award Sept. 21, 2023, at the President’s Reception as part of the National Aviation Hall of Fame’s 59th Enshrinement events.

The ceremony features the formal installment of the NAHF Enshrinee Class of 2023.

For more information: NationalAviation.org, ForeFlight.com.