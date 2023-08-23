Hayward Air Rally debuts new scholarship

HAYWARD, California — The Hayward Air Rally, the longest continually-held proficiency flying event in North America, has selected two recipients for its inaugural aviation scholarship.

Tram Do of San Jose and Ashley Lin of Union City, who are both majoring in aviation degrees at San Jose State University, each received a $1,000 scholarship.

Tram Do pictured with rally committee members (l-r) Kim Purcell, Sam Sun, and Mitzi Saylor.

In previous years, the rally sponsored up to three high school students to attend a one-week summer session of the EAA Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, including tuition and roundtrip airfare. Due to increasing costs and logistical challenges, rally officials suspended the camp sponsorship in favor of a monetary scholarship.

The new Hayward Air Rally Scholarship is intended to help seed the next generation of aerospace industry professionals and aviation enthusiasts, according to rally officials. It awards up to three candidates $500-$1,000 to be used toward flight training or toward college or vocational expenses associated with an aeronautical field (such as tuition, fees, tools, or books).

Originally conceived by the City of Hayward’s mayor in 1964, the rally’s primary charter is to enhance general aviation safety by encouraging pilots to stay proficient in basic flight and fuel management techniques.

The 59th annual Hayward Air Rally was conducted May 19-20, 2023, originating at the Hayward Executive Airport and continuing over a central valley route, with a destination of Livermore, California. This year’s winner was Shawn Britton of El Dorado Hills, California, a first-time entrant flying solo in his Bonanza (pictured above).

For more information about the rally or the scholarship, go to HWDAirRally.org.