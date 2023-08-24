Florida college receives $454,000 grant for drone program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded Broward College more than $450,000 in grant funding for its Drones to Aviation Pathway (DAP) Project.

The grant is designed to support the development of a program focused on increasing access to aviation careers for underrepresented students, according to college officials.

“Aviation remains one of the most in-demand fields for career professionals across the United States,” said Dr. Mildred Coyne, senior vice president, Workforce Education and Innovation. “We are grateful to the NSF for this investment that allows us to introduce high school students to the field, while meeting the employment needs of the industry.”

The DAP Project utilizes the popularity of drones to interest a younger generation in aviation, through programs that can lead to careers as pilots or air traffic controllers, college officials noted.

The project is divided into two components:

Experiential Learning : Includes the Adapted After School Curriculum, introducing drone technology to Miramar High School rising seniors. In addition, the Summer Boot Camp Curriculum allows incoming Broward College freshmen to earn credentials, leading to college credits that may be applied to the Avionics Associate of Science degree.

: Includes the Adapted After School Curriculum, introducing drone technology to Miramar High School rising seniors. In addition, the Summer Boot Camp Curriculum allows incoming Broward College freshmen to earn credentials, leading to college credits that may be applied to the Avionics Associate of Science degree. Associate of Science Avionics Drone Mechanics Track: Allows Broward College students and Broward UP participants to earn credits, work towards obtaining FAA certifications, and establish the foundation for careers in the aviation industry.

This is the second grant the college has received to support aviation training this year. In May, the FAA awarded Broward College a $500,000 grant to support workforce development in the aviation industry through the Drone Racing Operations and Navigation Education (DRONE) Project.

For more information: Broward.edu.