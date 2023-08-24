Picture of the Day: Planes and pancakes

Dr. Penny Rafferty Hamilton submitted this photo and note: “Not an every day happening at Granby-Grand County Airport/Emily Warner Field (KGNB) in Colorado. This Nanchang CJ-6A proved popular for a lot of kids eager to sit inside an airplane at the July 1, 2023, EAA Chapter 1267 Pancake Breakfast, Fly-In, and aviation scholarship auction. One is getting out of the cockpit and the legs of many more can be seen under the fuselage.”

