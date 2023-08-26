2023 Katherine Wright trophy goes to Julie Clark

Julie Clark performs in her 1955 Beech T-34A Mentor “Free Spirit.” (Photo by Hayman Tam)

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) and the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots have selected Julie Clark as the recipient of the 2023 Katharine Wright Memorial Trophy.

“The Katherine Wright Award means so much to me because I love to inspire and encourage young aviators,” said Clark. “I know that Katherine Wright was a true supporter of her famous brothers’ endeavors, and always put their activities ahead of her own. She was a real compassionate and loyal sister! How very honored I am to be selected for this amazing award.”

Clark is being honored for her “significant contributions to the art and sport of aviation, the success of others, and the promotion of aerospace education for more than a half-century,” according to officials.

“Throughout her life, Julie Clark has shown dedication, remarkable skill, and a passion for excellence,” said Ninety-Nines President Robin Hadfield. “Her aviation journey stands as an example of what can be achieved when one combines talent with determination, making her a true inspiration to all.”

Clark is known for her 40-year air show career as well as one of the first female pilots to fly for a major airline. She is an original charter member of The International Society of Women Airline Pilots (ISA+21). She is also a member of the board of the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) and is an Aerobatic Competency Evaluator. Additionally, she serves as a mentor of the EAA’s “Women Soar” program.

“From the start of Julie’s aviation career to the present day, she has constantly sought ways to lift and inspire others,” said NAA President and CEO Greg Principato. “Many talk about giving back, Julie defines the term. She is the definition of a Katharine Wright Trophy recipient, great in her own right and making all others around her better. It will be our honor to present the Katharine Wright Trophy to Julie Clark.”

The Katharine Wright Trophy was established in 1981 by the Gates Learjet Corporation. The award was named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright’s sister, Katharine, who not only provided financial support to her brothers’ endeavors, but also emotional and public support to her brothers.

For more information: NAA.aero, Ninety-Nines.org, JulieClarkAirShows.com