Sisters of the Skies win 2023 Clifford Henderson Award

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) has chosen Sisters of the Skies as the recipient of the 2023 Clifford Henderson Award.

The Henderson Trophy, named after Clifford W. Henderson, an enthusiastic aviation proponent, is awarded each year to a “living individual, group of individuals, or an organization whose vision, leadership, or skill made a significant and lasting contribution to the promotion and advancement of aviation and aerospace,” according to NAA officials.

Sisters of the Skies is being honored for “their commitment to increase awareness of the opportunities in aviation and increase the number of Black female pilots who are introduced, celebrated, and supported through their scholarship, mentorship, professional development, and outreach programs,” officials noted.

“The growth of aviation as an industry and as a career is threatened by the lack of a broad pipeline for talent,” said NAA President and CEO Greg Principato. “Sisters of the Skies makes an incredible contribution to solving that problem. They are building the future of aviation. It is exactly this kind of passion and commitment that we seek to honor with the Clifford Henderson Trophy, and it will be an honor to present the 2023 award to Sisters of the Skies.”

Sisters of the Skies was founded in 2016 by two pilots to connect the few Black female pilots flying commercially and for the U.S. military. Since then, Sisters of the Skies has grown to a multifaceted organization that attracts and retains aviation professionals, as well as provides representation to a new generation of pilots, officials explained.

“The Henderson Trophy holds profound significance for Sisters of the Skies, serving as a testament to our unwavering dedication and commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable industry,” said Sisters of the Skies Co-Founder Nia Gilliam-Wordlaw. “This prestigious award validates our mission, recognizes our accomplishments, and powerfully affirms the impact we are making in the field of aviation. We are honored to be a recipient.”

The award will be presented at the Sisters of the Skies Scholarship Gala on Feb. 3, 2024.

For more information: SistersOfTheSkies.org, NAA.aero