PlaneFest includes Young Eagles, Orville Wright birthday celebration

During the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire‘s recent PlaneFest! celebration at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (KMHT), 37 Young Eagles took flight, many for the first time.

Volunteer pilots with EAA Chapter 106 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, took the Young Eagles aloft, according to museum officials.

A total of seven pilots donated their time and the use of their aircraft to the program, which took place on Aug. 19 in conjunction with the Aviation Museum’s annual PlaneFest! celebration.

In addition to featuring the Young Eagles flights, the Aviation Museum’s annual PlaneFest! celebration saw several hundred families take part in free hands-on activities designed to inspire curiosity about aviation and aerospace, museum officials reported.

The celebration was highlighted by the serving of a birthday cake in honor of aviation pioneer Orville Wright, who was born on Aug. 19, 1872.

Based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the museum is “dedicated to preserving the region’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring students today to become the aerospace pioneers of tomorrow,” museum officials explained.

For more information: AviationMuseumofNH.org.