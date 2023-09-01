The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a new video in its Beyond Proficient: IFR video series that provides practical advice on using ForeFlight to plan an IFR flight during warm weather.

“Warm Weather IFR Planning with ForeFlight offers insightful tips to help identify weather that could interrupt our flight by looking at various tools readily available during the planning process,” said ASI Senior Director Paul Deres. “For example, selecting the IFR flight category overlay in ForeFlight gives us a birds-eye view of current weather across the region and helps us anticipate conditions we can expect for our flight.”

“As proficient IFR pilots, we are comfortable flying in instrument weather within our personal minimums. But this requires we are knowledgeable about current and forecast conditions, what’s acceptable to us, and how to avoid adverse weather,” Deres added.

ASI collaborated with FlightInsight to create the series’ videos that offer tips and tricks to master complex instrument flying aspects, according to officials.

You can see all the Beyond Proficient videos at AOPA.org