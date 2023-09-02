General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Fashion takes to the runway

By · · Leave a Comment

Fashion will take top billing at the Museum of Flight in Seattle Sept. 30, 2023.

The museum is partnering with Fashion District NW for Fashion in Flight, “a red carpet event showcasing the most distinctive designers from around the Northwest,” according to museum officials.

The fashion show includes designer booths, red carpet photos, and an afterparty. The event, from 6-11 p.m., is open to ages 10+.

“Attendees should dress fashionably,” museum officials say. “All are encouraged to show off their most creative and courageous glam wear as there will be red carpet interviews. Following the fashion show the runway yields to the dance floor and an afterparty ignites with the designers and models.”

Designers include Chance Watt, Dovi Seattle, Gustavo Apiti Couture, Rossario George, Venturini Couture, and Walace Swift.

Tickets:

  • VIP: $80 a person (includes front row seating, free drink ticket, free parking)
  • Second and Third Row: $50 a person (includes free parking).
  • Ticket prices increase by $5 if purchased at the door.

For more information: MuseumOfFlight.org.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.