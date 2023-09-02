Fashion takes to the runway

Fashion will take top billing at the Museum of Flight in Seattle Sept. 30, 2023.

The museum is partnering with Fashion District NW for Fashion in Flight, “a red carpet event showcasing the most distinctive designers from around the Northwest,” according to museum officials.

The fashion show includes designer booths, red carpet photos, and an afterparty. The event, from 6-11 p.m., is open to ages 10+.

“Attendees should dress fashionably,” museum officials say. “All are encouraged to show off their most creative and courageous glam wear as there will be red carpet interviews. Following the fashion show the runway yields to the dance floor and an afterparty ignites with the designers and models.”

Designers include Chance Watt, Dovi Seattle, Gustavo Apiti Couture, Rossario George, Venturini Couture, and Walace Swift.

Tickets:

VIP: $80 a person (includes front row seating, free drink ticket, free parking)

Second and Third Row: $50 a person (includes free parking).

Ticket prices increase by $5 if purchased at the door.

For more information: MuseumOfFlight.org.