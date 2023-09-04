General Aviation News

New prop certified for Piper Turbo Arrows

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for the installation of its 3-blade natural composite propeller on Piper Turbo Arrows.

The FAA STC is in the works, according to officials with the German company.

The STC is for Piper PA-28R(T)-201T Turbo Arrows III and IV, powered by Continental TSIO-360-F or TSIO-360-FB engines.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features the following advantages:

  • Increased cruise performance by 2 to 3 knots
  • Up to 17 pounds less weight than the original propeller
  • Increased ground clearance for less blade tip erosion
  • Damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operations
  • Bonded-on stainless steel leading edge for erosion protection of the blades
  • Unlimited blade life

MT-Propeller holds more than 220 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the U.S. aircraft industry. More than 28,000 propeller systems with more than 100,000 blades are in service.

For more information: MT-Propeller.com

