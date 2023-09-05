Picture of the Day: The importance of aviation to firefighting

Penny Hamilton submitted this photo and note: “This Chinook helicopter, along with several others, deployed to Granby-Grand County Airport/Emily Warner Field (KGNB) in Colorado, to fight the Indian Peaks Wilderness Wildfire in a heavily-wooded, rugged area seven miles northeast of the popular summer tourist area in Fraser, Colorado. This heavy-lift helicopter is based in Yellowstone, Montana. The crew is headed to refuel before lifting off again.”

