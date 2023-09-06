Picture of the Day: Morning light

Rajeev Pandey submitted this photo and note: “Preflighting for an early morning flight at Albany Municipal Airport (S12) in Oregon. But a balloon has already taken to the skies — the sound of the burner drew me out of the hangar and the glow of the burner caught my eye and that of the camera.”

