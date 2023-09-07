Oshkosh pilot first to fly 10,000 Young Eagles

Fred Stadler explains the basics of flying to Calvin Burdick, 9, of Oshkosh prior to his Young Eagle flight.

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Fred Stadler, a longtime volunteer for the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), has become the first pilot to fly 10,000 kids free of charge as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program.

Stadler, who began flying young people as part of the program in 2000, reached the milestone on Aug. 26, 2023, with a flight at the EAA Aviation Museum’s Pioneer Airport.

Fred Stadler with the Young Eagles GlaStar.

The EAA Young Eagles program began in 1992 with EAA members volunteering their time to fly kids ages 8-17 to introduce them to the world of flight. Since the first flights at the 1992 EAA fly-in convention, more than 50,000 volunteer pilots have flown more than 2.3 million young people.

“Fred’s remarkable accomplishment is indicative of the dedication of our Young Eagles volunteers to make a difference and build the future of flight,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “There are so many young pilots today who got their start when an EAA-member pilot provided that first flight, igniting a spark that became a career for many. Fred and all those EAA members have earned our congratulations and sincere thanks for their efforts, along with a call for other aviators to join us in flying Young Eagles.”

Fred Stadler with three men who have served as chairman of the Young Eagles program: Jeff Skiles, Harrison Ford, and Sean Tucker.

Many of Stadler’s Young Eagles flights came as a volunteer pilot at the EAA Aviation Museum’s Pioneer Airport, a seasonal operation that re-creates the feel of a 1930s airfield. Young visitors can receive a free Young Eagles flight (with parental permission) when they visit the museum during the Pioneer Airport season.

Fred Stadler flying EAA employee Natasha Sarauer in EAA’s 1929 TravelAir.

Stadler and his late wife, Carol, received EAA’s Henry Kimberly Spirit of Leadership Award in 2006 for their volunteer efforts by Oshkosh-area residents.

In addition to his Young Eagles flying, Stadler is a dedicated EAA volunteer throughout the year. He has also flown Pioneer Airport’s TravelAir and Swallow biplanes, becoming the de facto historian on those airplanes.

In addition, he volunteers substantial time during AirVenture in the North 40 aircraft camping area and is active in EAA Chapter 252 in Oshkosh.