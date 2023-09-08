Pipistrel expands US distribution network

In 2020, Pipistrel’s Velis Electro became the world’s first, and currently only, electric aircraft to receive full-type European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification.

Pipistrel, a Textron company, has expanded its US distribution network with the appointment of a third regional distributor, Elemental Aviation.

Based in Heber City, Utah, Elemental Aviation will be responsible for sales, service support, and training for Pipistrel’s ultralight, light sport and type certified aircraft in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

According to company officials, Elemental Aviation bolsters Pipistrel’s existing US distribution network, following the appointments of Lanier Flight Center and Lincoln Park Aviation in early 2023.