New name for Piper owners association

The Malibu M-Class Owners and Pilots Association (MMOPA) has changed its name to the Piper M-Class Owners and Pilots Association (PMOPA).

Founded in 1998, the association is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the interests and safety of owners and pilots worldwide who fly PA-46 derivative (Malibu, Mirage, Meridian, M-Class, JetPROP and Matrix) aircraft. The association has more than 1,300 members, according to officials.

“We have taken great leaps in the last year in growing and expanding the influence of the association, and including the manufacturer in our name was the logical next step,” said John Granmayeh, PMOPA president.

PMOPA will host its 2024 Convention & Fly-In Nov. 1-3, 2024, in Austin, Texas.