KAPF director named 2023 Florida professional of the year

Naples Airport Authority Executive Director Chris Rozansky (right) receives the 2023 Aviation Professional of the Year from Dave Roberts (left), Florida Department of Transportation Interim State Director of Aviation.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) named Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Municipal Airport (KAPF) as the 2023 Aviation Professional of the Year.

The award recognizes his involvement in Florida aviation during the previous year, and his continuing commitment to and significant achievements in the industry over a period of years.

“In all his endeavors, Chris puts forth great determination and resolve with the best interests of the airport, its employees, customers, and the community in mind,” says the Naples Airport Authority Board Chair Kerry Dustin. “He is not only invested in success for his organization, but also in contributing to advancing the aviation industry and minimizing environmental impacts to the extent possible.”

Rozansky has served as the airport’s executive director for seven years, overseeing the airport, which generated a $781 million economic impact for the community in 2022.

After Hurricane Ian delivered several feet of storm surge across the airfield last year, Rozansky’s leadership was crucial to recovery efforts, airport officials noted. He also worked to deliver donated supplies to surrounding neighborhoods and to establish a relief fund to benefit employees who lost their homes and vehicles.

He also led the airport’s participation in the Department of Homeland Security Blue Lightning Initiative to fight human trafficking, continued work towards completion of the airport’s Part 150 Study, and supported the launch of social media to better connect with the community.

A Safety Management System program was developed along with the airport’s wildlife management efforts, which earned the FAA Southern Region Airports Division Safety Award and the Florida Airports Council’s J. Bryan Cooper Environmental Award.

Representing the American Association of Airport Executives and on behalf of the more than 4,400 general aviation airports in the U.S., Rozansky appeared before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Aviation to testify about policy and infrastructure needs.

He also launched the airport’s internship program, supported student engagement events throughout the year, and partnered with the local Experimental Aircraft Association chapter to enable students to build an experimental aircraft.

For more information: FlyNaples.com.