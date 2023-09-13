Picture of the Day: Back in the Montana nest

Michael Schwartz submitted this photo and note: “Returning my 1964 Cessna 182 to the Stevensville, Montana, airport, after attending a summer morning EAA breakfast event in Missoula, Montana. There were thunderstorms in the nearby mountains, which is common for this time of year, so it was time to safely retreat to the nest and enjoy coffee and friendship with local aviators.”

