Registration opens for Wings of Women conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Registration is now open for the International Women’s Air & Space Museum’s (IWASM) 2023 Wings of Women (WOW) STEM Conference.

The conference is open to young women in middle school and high school who want to explore potential STEM careers, engage in hands-on activities, and learn from mentors in small group settings, according to museum officials.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Claudette Owens, an electrical engineer and cybersecurity expert, and Mary Miller, retired US Army Colonel and Chief Operating Officer of Veteran Victory Alliance.

They will be joined by other women in natural and wildlife sciences, aviation manufacturing, aerospace engineering, astronomy, and more.

Hosted at IWASM in Burke Lakefront Airport (KBKL), WOW takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is free, but prior application is required. Participants will receive breakfast, lunch, a commemorative t-shirt, and information about colleges and universities nationwide. Registration deadline is Oct. 11, 2023.

For more information and to register: IWASM.org.