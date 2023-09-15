General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Registration opens for Wings of Women conference

By · · Leave a Comment

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Registration is now open for the International Women’s Air & Space Museum’s (IWASM) 2023 Wings of Women (WOW) STEM Conference.

The conference is open to young women in middle school and high school who want to explore potential STEM careers, engage in hands-on activities, and learn from mentors in small group settings, according to museum officials.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Claudette Owens, an electrical engineer and cybersecurity expert, and Mary Miller, retired US Army Colonel and Chief Operating Officer of Veteran Victory Alliance.

They will be joined by other women in natural and wildlife sciences, aviation manufacturing, aerospace engineering, astronomy, and more.

Hosted at IWASM in Burke Lakefront Airport (KBKL), WOW takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is free, but prior application is required. Participants will receive breakfast, lunch, a commemorative t-shirt, and information about colleges and universities nationwide. Registration deadline is Oct. 11, 2023.

For more information and to register: IWASM.org.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.