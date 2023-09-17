Picture of the Day: Compass Rose

Ken Ericksen submitted this photo and note: “Fresh paint at KDEQ and a lovely day to fly! The J Lynn Helms Sevier County Airport in De Queen, Arkansas, is beautiful and will be a super good stop to see the eclipse next year.”

