Prime Appearance expands with acquisitions

HOUSTON, Texas — Prime Appearance has acquired Jet Fast and the assets of Flight Wash.

Jet Fast is an aircraft appearance company with operations focused along the East Coast, while Flight Wash served the South Florida market, based out of Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (KOPF) in Opa Locka, Florida.

Jet Fast and Flight Wash specialize in maintaining private and corporate aircraft. Available services include exterior quick turn, complete wash, metal polishing, aircraft wax, paint sealant, machine paint buffing, gear well detailing, interior detailing, carpet extraction, commissary, linen services, and cabin air purification treatments, according to Prime Appearance officials.

The acquisitions add operations for Prime Appearance at Charlotte/Douglas International Airport (KCLT) in North Carolina, New Castle Airport (KILG) in Delaware, New York Stewart International Airport (KSWF), Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU) and Trenton Mercer Airport (KTTN) in New Jersey, while adding mobile support at Francis S Gabreski Airport (KFOK) in Westhampton Beach, New York.

Prime Appearance is a subsidiary of PrimeFlight Aviation Services.

For more information: PrimeAppearance.com.