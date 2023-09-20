Textron Aviation expands interior manufacturing facility

WICHITA, Kansas — Textron Aviation is adding 16,000 square feet to its Interior Manufacturing Facility (IMF) “to support growing demand for unique and custom Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft interiors,” according to company officials.

The expansion enables Textron Aviation to streamline production processes by centralizing machinery to support interior manufacturing for its entire lineup of Cessna Citation jets, as well as Beechcraft King Air and Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft.

Construction on the expansion is expected to be completed mid-year 2024.

For more information: TxtAv.com