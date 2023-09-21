General Aviation News

Replacement door springs for Cessna aircraft approved by FAA

McFarlane Aviation has received FAA-PMA approval for replacement door springs for a majority of Cessna 182, 206, 210, and 337 models.

The door springs function by applying pressure to the cabin door stop arm, resulting in controlled movement of the cabin door when opening and closing, according to company officials, who noted the original spring has a history of premature failures.

The McFarlane-designed door springs have “improved temper, better lubrication, and added corrosion resistance,” company officials said. “A stress relief fitting is added under the new design attachment screw to prevent stress concentration and premature failures.”

“Our design also implements an additional material for stronger reinforcement, which helps combat the fracture within the bend,” said Lead Project Engineer Valerie Yancey-Jardon.

Door springs are available as a kit, or as individual part numbers.

For more information: McFarlaneAviation.com.

