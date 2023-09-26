Sherwin-Williams introduces high-flexibility body filler

General Aviation News

Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings has introduced Fill Bond Flex Aerospace Filler (FBF100) as a new method for filling seams, rivets, and small spot repair areas on general aviation aircraft prior to painting.

The two-component polyester filler kit is designed to block, and permanently conceal, surface imperfections on composite exterior aircraft surfaces, according to company officials.

The filler features strong adhesion, shrink resistance, sandability, flexibility, and stain resistance, creating smooth surfaces for topcoat applications, officials added.

Fill Bond Flex Aerospace Filler comes in a mechanical dispenser package with an included hardener. The solution, which does not require priming and cures quickly, is available in light gray and is compatible with Sherwin-Williams aerospace topcoats.

For more information: Aerospace.Sherwin.com or call 888-888-5593.

