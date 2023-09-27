Flying Musicians Association opens 2024 scholarship applications

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA), which has offered its Solo Scholarship Program to high school music students for 10 years, is introducing a new scholarship this year: The FMA Swing Wing scholarship to the New York Hot Jazz Camp.

The FMA Solo Scholarship Program, which has awarded 15 scholarships to date, takes a high school student from zero time to first solo.

Learn more at the FMA Solo page, which includes the 2024 application.

The new Swing Wing Scholarship is open to all members of FMA between the ages of 18 and 28 (exception can be made for members under 18 with parental consent). The scholarship will be awarded annually to attend the New York Hot Jazz Camp. Visit the Flying Musicians Swing Wing page for details.

“FMA members love assisting others who share our passions of flying and music,” FMA President/CEO John Zapp said. “To be able to assist and watch our student members grow through aviation and music while inspiring and assisting others is such a rewarding experience. The program has assisted many students who remain engaged. There are now many additional private pilots that have come from this program.”

For more information: FlyingMusicians.org