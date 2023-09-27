Online aviation program expands

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association’s EAA AeroEducate online aviation education program is expanding through a new agreement with Estes Rockets, a leader in model rocketry, according to EAA officials.

“As tens of thousands of young people are now discovering the world of flight through EAA AeroEducate, the possibilities available through Estes Rockets’ education programs will add an exciting new component for youth, parents, and educators,” said Paul Maloy, EAA’s director of education. “As a mentor partner to AeroEducate, Estes can provide excellent education resources, along with plenty of fun for everyone involved.”

As part of the agreement, EAA’s education staff will work with Estes to develop four grade-level based activities for grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. These activities will introduce model rocketry to students, as well as provide credits within AeroEducate’s full Technology badge program.

There will also be access to the Estes website, which offers model rocketry projects for all ages and skill levels.

The agreement also provides a link from the AeroEducate Teacher Dashboard to Estes’ educational resources. AeroEducate provides opportunities for educators to incorporate hands-on aviation and aerospace projects into classroom plans at no charge to schools or teachers.

Estes programming will be incorporated into EAA AeroEducate activities beginning in late 2023, EAA officials said.

“The science and technology behind flight is fascinating for young people, whether it involves aviation or rocketry,” said Mallory Langford, Estes Rockets president. “This new agreement brings even more avenues to discovery for kids and an interest that offers unlimited potential for their futures.”

Estes Industries was founded in 1958 by Vern and Gleda Estes and found a home soon after in Penrose, Colorado, known as the model rocket capital of the world. Estes has grown to be the leading manufacturer of model rocket engines, kits, and accessories and become a leader in STEM education, reaching 500,000 students annually, according to company officials.