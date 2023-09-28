Aviation Museum of Kentucky unveils audio tours

General Aviation News

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — The Aviation Museum of Kentucky, located at Blue Grass Airport (KLEX) in Lexington, Kentucky, has unveiled a new experience for its visitors: A free audio tour.

In partnership with Museums22, the audio tour has been curated to elevate the museum’s guest experience and provide a deeper insight into its exhibits, according to museum officials.

Featuring 14 tour points, visitors can immerse themselves in stories and details that may not be readily apparent through existing signage, officials noted.

The audio tour is currently available in both English and Spanish, with plans to introduce additional languages in the coming months, museum officials said.

Visitors access the audio tour by downloading a smartphone app.

For more information: AviationKy.org.

