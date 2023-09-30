Increasing the safety of Idaho’s backcountry airstrips

The Idaho Division of Aeronautics has released a video demonstrating recommended standard operating procedures (SOPs) into and out of Johnson Creek Airport (3U2), including recommendations in the event of a go-around on the mountain airstrip.

The division also has prepared printed versions of SOPs for other backcountry airstrips, including Smiley Creek, Stanley, Big Creek, Cavanaugh Bay, and Garden Valley, according to officials with the Recreational Aviation Foundation.

According to Tim Steffen of Idaho Aeronautics, editing has begun on an SOP video for Smiley Creek, and videos of the other backcountry airstrips listed are planned.

You can find Idaho’s SOP resources at ITD.Idaho.gov/aero.