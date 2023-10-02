FAA reauthorization extended through end of 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Sept. 30, 2023, the House of Representatives passed legislation to extend the statutory authorities of the FAA through Dec. 31, 2023, as part of a continuing resolution to fund the federal government for 45 days.

The measure, which passed in a 335-91 vote, was introduced by Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA), and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO). The FAA’s current authorization was set to expire just after midnight on Oct. 1, 2023.

“Reauthorizing the FAA is vital to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of America’s aviation system,” said Larsen. “Though the House overwhelmingly passed a bill in July to reauthorize the FAA for five years, the Senate needs additional time to consider and reach final agreement on a multi-year FAA bill, thus, passing a short-term extension in order to ensure all FAA programs continue to function while negotiations continue is necessary. But make no mistake, enacting a long-term bill as soon as possible is a top priority, as a series of short-term extensions will be detrimental to the FAA, airport infrastructure improvements, and the aviation industry.”