General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Radiant Technology introduces GEN2 G-Meter

By · · Leave a Comment

Radiant Technology has introduced a new portable GEN2 G-Meter.

It includes a graphing function, which displays Gs over time using a color-coded scale.

“This makes it easy and fun to see what the aircraft and occupants are experiencing and also helps student pilots understand acceleration during turns,” company officials noted.

Offered at an introductory price of $149, the device can be attached with Velcro to the panel of any airplane (Velcro is included). An optional holster for 3 1/8-inch instrument holes is available separately for $49.

Features include:

  • +8G to -8G range
  • Current, minimum, and maximum values always displayed
  • Graphing mode and classic needle
  • Audible alarm
  • Users may set color coding levels (EG: +4.0 / -2.0 for Red)
  • Dimmable screen
  • USB rechargeable battery (cable included)
  • Operates for 5 hours on a single charge
  • Weight is 2 ounces

The device is available at Aircraft Spruce.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.