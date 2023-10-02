Radiant Technology introduces GEN2 G-Meter

Radiant Technology has introduced a new portable GEN2 G-Meter.
It includes a graphing function, which displays Gs over time using a color-coded scale.
“This makes it easy and fun to see what the aircraft and occupants are experiencing and also helps student pilots understand acceleration during turns,” company officials noted.
Offered at an introductory price of $149, the device can be attached with Velcro to the panel of any airplane (Velcro is included). An optional holster for 3 1/8-inch instrument holes is available separately for $49.
Features include:
- +8G to -8G range
- Current, minimum, and maximum values always displayed
- Graphing mode and classic needle
- Audible alarm
- Users may set color coding levels (EG: +4.0 / -2.0 for Red)
- Dimmable screen
- USB rechargeable battery (cable included)
- Operates for 5 hours on a single charge
- Weight is 2 ounces
The device is available at Aircraft Spruce.
