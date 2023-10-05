General Aviation News

Pacific Coast Avionics co-founder retires

PORTLAND, Oregon — Pacific Coast Avionics Co-Founder, Vice President, and COO Dewey Conroy retired Oct. 1, 2023, with Randy Wright taking over as Operations Manager.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude that everyone involved with Pacific Coast Avionics wishes our dear friend Dewey the happiest of retirements,” said Rick Garcia, president and CEO of Pacific Coast Avionics.

Garcia noted that Wright has been with Pacific Coast Avionics for more than 30 years, most recently as sales manager.

“That wealth of knowledge about our customers and products makes him the ideal selection to take over PCA’s day-to-day operations,” he added.

Located at Aurora State Airport (KUAO), Pacific Coast Avionics is a supplier of avionics, instruments, and pilot supplies to customers worldwide and represents all major manufacturers by providing sales, service, and installation support. It is also an FAA-approved Repair Station.

For more information: PCA.aero.

