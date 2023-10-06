Sporty’s releases 2024 Pilot Training Courses

Updates to Sporty’s pilot training courses for 2024 include new video segments, new training resources, improved study guides, and in-course notifications.

New for 2024 are updates to videos on runway safety, wake turbulence, and using both digital and paper charts, according to Sporty’s officials.

They note the Instrument Rating and Commercial Pilot courses also have been reorganized to flow more logically and cover each topic in detail.

New training resources include interactive exercises and smart notes.

“Now students can go beyond videos with interactive and engaging learning tools,” Sporty’s officials said. “Instrument simulators allow knobs to be twisted, demonstrating the needle swing on the panel, chart quizzes help teach complicated symbols, and detailed systems diagrams simulate failure modes of the pitot tube or static port.”

Smart Notes are a centralized tool to help organize key takeaways, Sporty’s officials said. These notes are accessible from anywhere in the course. Click or tap the floating “New Note” button at the bottom right of the screen and the Smart Notes interface will appear. As many notes as needed can be added and they are organized with a simple menu system, company officials said.

When adding a new note from any of the video lessons, the note will automatically insert the name of the lesson and generate a clickable link that can be used to jump back to that lesson when reviewing notes, officials added.

Sporty’s FAR feature provides access to the complete Federal Aviation Regulations, packed with essential information for any pilot, according to Sporty’s officials.

“It’s fast and searchable to streamline studying, and it’s always up to date,” they added.

For 2024 time-saving tools that highlight which sections are applicable to each certificate level have been added. A new bookmark tool also makes it easy to review important sections, Sporty’s officials said.

Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course includes lifetime access and lifetime updates, meaning pilots always have access to the latest video training, test prep questions, and FAA resources.

To help keep users aware of updates, a new Inbox located at the top right of course has been added. Users can check there to learn about new training content and updates to the course, as well as the latest flight training news and tips from the team of flight instructors at Sporty’s.

All Sporty’s courses work on a wide variety of devices, including online, iOS devices, Android phones and tablets, and smart TVs and progress automatically syncs between devices.

Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course, Instrument Rating Course, and Commercial Pilot Course are $299 each at Sportys.com.