Clay Lacy reaches milestone at KOXC

OXFORD, Connecticut — Clay Lacy Aviation has reached a milestone in its new FBO, MRO, and operations center development at Waterbury-Oxford Airport (KOXC).

Officials report that a 40,000-square-foot hangar that is part of the first phase of Clay Lacy Aviation’s expansion at KOXC is sold out ahead of its planned opening in early 2024.

“We considered aircraft owners’ needs first and foremost when developing this project,” said Buddy Blackburn, SVP for Fixed-Based Operations at Waterbury-Oxford. “The overwhelming response has shown that aircraft owners and flight departments have been searching for space to accommodate both current and future aircraft models, and a tailored aircraft storage solution that allows maximum protection and access for clients.”

The $20 million, 11-acre first phase of development will feature a new FBO terminal, executive offices, and hangar space that will accommodate today’s largest business jets, according to company officials.

While early commitments have filled up the first hangar, Clay Lacy is still taking reservations for hangars 2 and 3, which have already begun their structural steel phase, according to company officials.

