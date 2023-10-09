New hangar planned for KLEX

A new 50,000-square-foot hangar is in the works at Blue Grass Airport (KLEX) in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board selected Denham-Blythe to build the new hangar, which will include 30-foot-high doors and is designed to accommodate the largest business jets.

The $15.5 million project also will include offices and storage spaces, as well as vehicle parking.

Construction of the new hangar is set to begin in October 2023 with anticipated completion in fall 2024.

“Blue Grass Airport is committed to advancing its private aviation facilities to meet the evolving needs of the aviation community,” said Eric Frankl, president and CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “This new hangar represents a significant step forward in that effort.”

For more information: BlueGrassAirport.com