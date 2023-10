Ever wonder what it would be like to be an air traffic controller at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh?

In the newest video in the “Why I Fly” series from the National Aviation Hall of Fame, a veteran air traffic controller gives us a behind the scenes look at the busiest airport in the world — at least for the week of AirVenture.

You can see more Why I Fly videos at WhyIFlyseries.com