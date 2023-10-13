General Aviation News

Aeronca Champ featured on Sporty’s 2023 Christmas ornament

Sporty’s Christmas Ornament is an annual tradition for pilots, flight schools, FBOs, and aviation enthusiasts. This year’s ornament, the 39th in the series, features the Aeronca Champ.

Produced in large volumes in the late 1940s, the simple high-wing design with fabric-covered wings was used primarily for training. The Champ was one of the few taildragger airplanes that could be flown solo from the front seat, which greatly improved the visibility for the pilot in command. With Aeronca’s Cincinnati roots, the Champ is a favorite for many of the Sporty’s flight crew, according to company officials.

Sporty’s custom-etched Aeronca Champ ornament includes a ribbon for hanging and is boxed for gift giving. Price: $24.95.

For more information: Sportys.com or 800-SPORTYS.

