Indiana university expands aviation maintenance program

INDIANAPOLIS – Vincennes University has received $4.5 million from the state to double the enrollment in its Aviation Maintenance program.

In addition, VU plans to boost its high school dual credit offerings, enabling students to earn 16 college credits and complete the general section of the FAA Airframe and Powerplant certificate while still enrolled in high school.

The initiatives give the university “the opportunity to help develop the next generation of aviation technicians and showcases our dedication to offering rewarding career paths for Hoosiers, offering them a chance to excel in an industry that is vital to our region’s growth and prosperity,” said VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson.

The demand for aviation professionals is sky high, university officials noted. Almost 2.3 million new aviation personnel are needed over the next 20 years to support the global commercial fleet, according to Boeing’s recent 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook long-term forecast. Due to a retiring workforce and increasing demand for travel, the report says 690,000 maintenance technicians and 649,900 pilots are needed.

Aviation maintenance also is a good-paying career, university officials pointed out. The median pay in 2022 for an aviation maintenance technician was $70,010 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Eligible VU students also qualify for the state’s Next Level Jobs grant, making the program even more affordable, university officials noted.

For more information: VinU.edu