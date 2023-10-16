PWI LED Logo Light gains FAA PMA certification

PWI has received FAA PMA approval for its new LED Logo Light for Beechcraft King Air 90, 200, 300, B300/350 models and the Beech 1900 C/D models.

Illuminating the vertical tail surface in the Beech aircraft, the new LED floodlight highlights a company logo or slogan, often painted on the tail.

The 5,000K color temperature LED improves night visibility, provides long life, accurate color illumination, and improved light output with lower heat, according to officials with the Wichita-based company.

The LED Logo Light also enhances safety, company officials noted. Visibility during taxi maneuvers, as well as during takeoff and landing, are made safer, they say. It also helps ATC identify an aircraft on the ground, and then supply directional instructions to other aircraft in proximity, officials added.

The PWI LED Logo Light, which replaces the A70828 bulb in Beechcraft aircraft, includes the LED light, light socket, reflector, and pivoting adjustment bracket. These new parts eliminate any preexisting corrosion that could affect the performance of the new light over its extended lifespan, PWI officials said. Original aircraft wiring is used without modification.

For more information: 316-942-2811 or PWI-e.com