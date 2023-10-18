National Aviation Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2024

Ground-breaking engineers, leaders in aviation safety and access, a NASA mathematician, and a pioneering astronaut are included in National Aviation Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

“We are delighted with the exceptional caliber of this year’s inductees, and we eagerly anticipate their induction next autumn,” said Tom Lodge, Chair of the NAHF Board of Nominations, who added the Class of 2024 “embodies the very essence of excellence in aviation.”

Meet the Class of 2024

(The late) Don Bateman: An aerospace engineer who revolutionized aviation safety by developing groundbreaking innovations, including the Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS) and Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) that provide critical alerts to pilots about their proximity to the ground, obstacles, and terrain.

(The late) Gary Burrell and Dr. Min Kao: The co-founders of Garmin brought GPS technology to a broad range of consumer markets, including aviation. The duo brought products to market that revolutionized avionics, including the world’s first fully certified GPS receiver for instrument approaches, the G1000 glass-integrated flight deck, and inspired Garmin Autoland, the world’s first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to safely land an aircraft without human intervention earning Garmin the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy.

Dr. Peggy Chabrian: The founder and long-time president of Women in Aviation International grew the organization from its first conference attended by 150 people in 1990 to an organization representing more than 15,000 women in all aspects of aviation today. Her unwavering commitment has been instrumental in fostering gender diversity and empowering women in the aviation industry.

Col. Fredrick Gregory: A United States Air Force pilot, accomplished military engineer, test pilot, NASA astronaut, and former NASA Deputy Administrator. He is one of the first three African-Americans to venture into space, the first African-American to pilot a shuttle mission in 1985, and the first to command a space mission in 1989.

(The late) Katherine Gobel Johnson: The mathematician played an indispensable role in NASA’s early space exploration endeavors. Her precise calculations of orbital mechanics, executed during her tenure as a NASA employee, were pivotal in ensuring the success of not only the first but also subsequent U.S. crewed spaceflights.

(The late) Joseph Sutter: Known as the “Father of the 747,” he was the chief engineer for the development of the 747. His lifelong career at The Boeing Company, technical leadership, and management skills were instrumental in developing three generations of advanced transports, significantly contributing to U.S. preeminence in civil aeronautics.

For more information: NationalAviation.org.