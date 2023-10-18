General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Picture of the Day: Idaho backcountry morning flight

By · · Leave a Comment

Carl Martin submitted this photo and note: “Brent sharing an Idaho backcountry morning flight with friend Becci Martin, enjoying the cool August morning, as she’s vacationing, escaping the Texas heat. Flying the Rans S7 from Garden Valley Airport (U88), touring around Deadwood Reservoir.”

Carl notes that he was airborne nearby with Brent’s son, Colton, flying the family’s 1965 C150 on his birthday.

“The Rans out-climbs the 150 and the 150 cruises faster than the Rans,” he said. “Excellent morning flying in a pair of light airplanes.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.