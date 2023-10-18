Picture of the Day: Idaho backcountry morning flight

Carl Martin submitted this photo and note: “Brent sharing an Idaho backcountry morning flight with friend Becci Martin, enjoying the cool August morning, as she’s vacationing, escaping the Texas heat. Flying the Rans S7 from Garden Valley Airport (U88), touring around Deadwood Reservoir.”

Carl notes that he was airborne nearby with Brent’s son, Colton, flying the family’s 1965 C150 on his birthday.

“The Rans out-climbs the 150 and the 150 cruises faster than the Rans,” he said. “Excellent morning flying in a pair of light airplanes.”

