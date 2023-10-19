FAA to hold GA Pilot Winter Prep Workshop

The FAA will hold a winter prep workshop for general aviation pilots Oct. 26, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The workshop will help GA pilots prepare for winter weather and how to operate safely in changing weather conditions. It will cover tips for preflight, en route and post-flight actions, and information for general aviation pilots as we head into the cooler months.

Those who attend the event via Zoom will earn 1.5 WINGS credits.

What Will I Learn?

During the workshop, FAA GA safety expert Jamal Wilson will facilitate panel discussions with GA industry reps, pilots, air traffic controllers, meteorologists and others on safety and operational concerns associated with general aviation.

The workshop will review runway procedures, provide information to preempt airfield errors, and ultimately focus on lowering the potential for accidents.

Topics will include:

Data and Case Studies on GA Operations and Runway Events in Winter

Weather Briefing and Pilot Report (PIREPs) Weather

Safe Airport Operations in Snow and Ice

The Runway Condition Assessment Matrix (RCAM)

Wet Runway Operations and Excursions

Ice Buildup, Impacts at Different Altitudes and Updates on FAA Icing Research

Winter Survival Techniques and Emergency Situations

Best Practices for Putting Your Aircraft to Bed for the Winter

How to Participate

Only use the Zoom link if you are interested in receiving WINGS credit. All other participants should use the YouTube livestream link to attend.

The event will be available on the FAA’s YouTube channel if you can’t attend it live.

For more information: LiveEvents@FAA.gov.