Deal inked to distribute Garmin autopilot installation kits

Aviation Design and Supply (ADS), which provides avionics installers with access to autopilot hardware kits, has inked a deal with EDMO Distributors.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, EDMO Distributors will be the exclusive distributor of ADS Garmin GFC 500 and GFC 600 autopilot installation kits. Meanwhile, Garmin autopilot installers can continue to directly purchase the kits from ADS through the end of 2023, ensuring a smooth transition for existing partners and customers, according to ADS officials.

ADS maintains a catalog of 67 kits that support 117 aircraft models.

“I think our customers are going to be blown away by the orderly convenience and the turnkey style of this autopilot installation solution,” said Joel Johnston, VP of Business Development at EDMO Distributors. “Having the STC required parts gathered together in kit form is a time and money saver that any avionics integrator will value and appreciate.”

For more information: EDMO.com, AviationDesignAndSupply.com.

