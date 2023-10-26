SherpaReport updates guide to buying a private aircraft

SherpaReport has released “Aircraft Buying Guide 2023,” an updated book providing guidance on all aspects of purchasing a private aircraft.

The new edition, geared towards individuals and businesses, offers new sections, as well as updated costs and enhanced information, according to officials with SherpaReport.

Besides new sections on cabin requirements and customization options, connectivity, and sustainability, the guide includes the latest figures relating to the costs of various aircraft and updated information on legal, tax, and insurance considerations, officials noted.

The publication offers a side-by-side comparison of about 150 types of business aircraft and their specifications, as well as examples of current operating costs for more than 25 models.

“We also go through the reasons to own and not to own, include a trip cost calculator and a detailed needs assessment and analysis, the makeup of the ideal advisory and management teams, maintenance considerations, inspection tips, financing options, and more,” said Paul LaFata, president of AirPower, a veteran with more than 40 years in the business, and co-author of the guide.

The Aircraft Buying Guide 2023 is available to all SherpaReport members to download. Membership to SherpaReport, which is $250 a year, including access to numerous guides, jet card and fractional program comparisons, spreadsheets, and tips for all levels of knowledge, as well as individualized advice for any member who requests it, officials noted.