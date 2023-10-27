New Garmin pilot watch includes flashlight

Garmin has introduced its latest aviator smartwatch, the D2 Mach 1 Pro, which features a touchscreen display, up to 25 days of battery life, an LED flashlight, and more.

Features include:

A built-in LED flashlight offers variable white light intensities, a strobe function, and red light for flight deck operations.

Improved battery life of up to 25 days in smartwatch mode and up to 46 hours in the Fly activity mode for the pilots who complete their trips over multiple days.

Red Shift Mode changes the entire watch interface to shades of red to help preserve night vision.

The ECG app allows users to record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). Users can take a 30-second ECG recording and view the results immediately on their smartwatch and, optionally, later in the Garmin Connect smartphone app.

When pilots aren’t taking to the skies, they can get a better understanding of their fitness levels and track their performance with more than 30 built-in sports apps and advanced training features like hill score and endurance score.

The watch also includes the preflight, in-flight and post-flight features of the D2 series, including a worldwide aeronautical database, HSI, direct-to and moving map — all available without a phone connection.

Pilots can stay informed with access to NEXRAD, METARs, TAFs, and MOS weather reports, alongside custom weather alerts as well as non-weather alerts like time, distance, altitude, and a fuel timer, Garmin officials noted.

The wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor monitors blood oxygen levels and barometric altimeter for altitude alerts.

And in case of an engine-related issue, the D2 Mach 1 Pro can show the best glide speed, estimated glide distance and glide time, along with a bearing pointer to the nearest airport and a list of alternate airports.

The watch automatically starts tracking flights on takeoff, then automatically transfers the date, duration, total flight time, and route to the user’s flyGarmin.com logbook. Pilots can connect with the Garmin Pilot app to transfer flight plans to the watch and view the list of waypoints included in their route.

Additionally, for pilots operating a PlaneSync-equipped aircraft, the D2 Mach 1 Pro can be used to access the aircraft dashboard to view status information, including fuel, electrical, database and location information while away from the aircraft.

Available now, the D2 Mach 1 Pro includes a titanium bracelet with carbon gray DLC coating as well as a black silicone band for a suggested retail price of $1,399.99.

For more information: Garmin.com/Aviation.