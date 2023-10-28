Partnership aims to enhance safety in flight training

The National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) has partnered with MyGoFlight|Flight Flix, a designer and manufacturer of aviator flight gear, including inflight camera equipment.

The Flight Flix camera products can improve instructors’ ability to review video footage and provide essential and timely feedback to their students, according to NAFI officials.

EFBs, Phones, and iPads should be secure before flight, and with the new partnership NAFI “aims to promote safer flight operations, better training experiences, and enhanced cockpit organization.”

“Safety is the number one reason for selecting MyGoFlight|Flight Flix as our partner,” said NAFI President Paul Preidecker. “We believe this collaboration will help us better equip flight instructors and pilots with the tools they need to enhance safety and professionalism in aviation. We are excited to work together to further our mission of excellence in flight instruction.”

As a result of this partnership, NAFI members will be able to buy selected

MyGoFlight|Flight Flix products at a discount. More information is available on the NAFI website.