Mental Math for Pilots updated

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has released the third edition of “Mental Math for Pilots” by Ronald D. McElroy.

The book helps sharpen pilot math skills for a job interview and in the cockpit with tips for figuring math problems without paper or a calculator, according to ASA officials.

The book shares the “tricks of the trade” for the areas where pilots have traditionally needed to sharpen their mental math skills, such as fuel planning, temperature conversions, reciprocal headings, turn radius, crosswind components, time-speed-distance problems, calculating true airspeed, the 60-to-1 rule, and many others, company officials said.

The softcover book is available now for $24.95 while the eBook is $19.95.

